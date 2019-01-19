Tom Brady Shares Awesome, Fitting Instagram Post On Eve Of AFC Championship

Tom Brady is no stranger to the AFC Championship, and he made that clear in his latest Instagram post.

The New England Patriots on Sunday will play in their eighth straight AFC Title Game on Sunday, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In all the conference championships Brady has played in, eight of them have resulted in trips to the Super Bowl, and five more ended with New England hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

As is usually the case on the eve of a game, the quarterback took to Instagram to share a message with his fans. While Saturday night’s post didn’t have a caption, his post is a three slide panorama that features a drawing from the five AFC Championships where the Pats ultimately won the Super Bowl. And, as has been Brady’s mantra lately, across the top, the post reads “Still Here.”

Check it out:

Yep, Sunday night is going to be a good time.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports