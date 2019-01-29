Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Story From Aqib Talib’s Time With Patriots

Aqib Talib was once a vital part of the New England Patriots’ secondary.

The corner back intercepted five passes and had 65 tackles in 19 regular season games with the Pats before moving on to the Denver Broncos. Talib, now with the Los Angeles Rams, is set to take on his former team when the Rams and Patriots meet in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

During Super Bowl Opening Night on NFL Network on Monday night, Talib and Tom Brady shared one memory from when Talib first joined the Patriots.

And it appears Bill Belichick might have had other ideas in mind for the corner than just playing defense.

“I do have one funny story,” Brady said. “The day that we got him, I remember coach Belichick brought him over to see if he could play receiver after practice.

“He could have been as good a receiver as he is a corner,” the 41-year-old quarterback added.

Talib seemed to be into the idea.

“He got me all excited. I thought I was going to have a receiver package,” Talib said. “Tom was throwing me passes. So I can really say I caught passes from Tom Brady.”

The Patriots have never been shy about trying players in different positions. Who could forget Troy Brown playing both ways or Mike Vrabel hauling in touchdown passes. It’s too bad we never got to see Talib line up at wide out in New England.

