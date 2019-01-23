Tom Brady Shows Love For Offensive Line In Latest Instagram Story

The New England Patriots’ offensive line has been dynamite in the playoffs.

Tom Brady has not been sacked in each of the Patriots first two games in the postseason, and that extra time in the pocket has helped the 41-year-old quarterback orchestrate another run to the Super Bowl, his ninth, where they will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

To get there, the Pats had to go through the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, where Brady led an epic game-winning drive in overtime en route to a 37-31 triumph.

And one thing that stood out about Brady in the post-game celebration was the quarterback’s jersey, which was as white and clean as it was at the start of the game.

Brady on Wednesday took to Instagram, posting a photo of his AFC Championship Game jersey and tagged linemen David Andrews, Marcus Cannon, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown and Joe Thuney to show his appreciation.

It’s safe to say that Brady would not be as productive as he has been at age 41 if not for solid pass protection. And the Patriots’ o-line perhaps has its biggest test sitting between it and a Super Bowl ring, as the Rams have one of the most feared defensive fronts in the NFL.

Brady is hoping he’ll be able to post a similar photo to social media come Feb. 4.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images