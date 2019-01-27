Tom Brady Starts ‘We’re Still Here’ Chant, Throws Mic At Patriots Rally

First it was “do your job,” then it was “no days off.”

Now, it’s “we’re still here,” apparently.

That’s become the motto of the 2019 New England Patriots, thanks in large part to Tom Brady using the phrase in social media posts throughout his team’s run to Super Bowl LIII. And during Sunday morning’s send-off rally at Gillette Stadium, Brady invited hoards of Patriots diehards to join him in a “we’re still here” chant. The Patriots quarterback punctuated his rallying cry by throwing the mic at an unsuspecting Scott Zolak.

(You might recall Brady dropping the mic during last year’s rally.)

Check this out:

🗣 WE’RE STILL HERE (Through the lens of @PatrickChung23). pic.twitter.com/HCcvCBRvEx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2019

Tom Brady starts a "We're still here" chant at Gillette Stadium and ends with a hilarious mic toss at the Pats sendoff rally 😂 #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/JyWGudGnGq — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) January 27, 2019

You’ve gotta see that toss coming, Zolak.

Unfortunately, Brady had no words for Daniel Radcliffe, who recently joined the lengthy list of Patriots haters. In a recent interview, the “Harry Potter” actor slammed Brady and said he wants the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl.

Gryffindors gonna Gryffindor.

