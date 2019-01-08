Tom Brady Takes To Instagram To Share Hilarious Photo Of Him His Daughter Edited

Tom Brady uses his iPad often to study film, but it recently got put to a different, far funnier, use.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a photo of him. And while it was just an ordinary photo of the 41-year-old, his daughter, Vivian, went and colored on it on the tablet. The result ended up being Brady having a unicorn horn on his head, and at the bottom she signed “By Vivian.”

Brady captioned the post: “Vivi says iPads aren’t just for watching football.. 🦄🙄”

(You can check out the post here)

Even if the Brady patriarch won’t outright admitted it, we’re sure he loved his daughter’s artistry.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images