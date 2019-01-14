Tom Brady Thanks Patriots Fans For ‘Fun 2018 Season At Home’ After Win

Often times this season, Patriots fans were graced with an Instagram video from Tom Brady getting everyone hyped for their next game whether New England won or lost.

After Sunday’s 41-28 shellacking of the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, the quarterback elected to go a simpler route. Brady posted a photo of him overlooking Gillette before his team punched a ticket to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The win marked the last time New England will play at home this season, and Brady made sure to thank the fans who supported the Patriots all season long.

“945 am this morning – Today was the only one that mattered. Thank you Pats Nation/Foxboro for a fun 2018 season at home! We are on to K.C. #LFG

P.s. Still here,” Brady captioned the picture.

As you may know, many media members doubted Brady and Co. heading into Sunday’s matchup. But he continues to prove critics wrong week after week.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images