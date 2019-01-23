Tom Brady Was Ready To Prove Doubters Wrong Even Before He Was Drafted

Tom Brady has spent his legendary NFL career making the 31 other NFL franchises regret not taking him in the 2000 NFL Draft.

You know the story, Brady was an unheralded two-year starter at Michigan and was taken with the 199th overall selection by the New England Patriots. The five-time Super Bowl champion has become known for his work ethic, competitiveness and uncanny ability to rip a team’s heart out when it matters most.

And it appears Brady was always ready to make those that passed on him pay for their sin.

The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis posted an interview with Brady from before the 2000 NFL Draft, and it shows TB12 already had a chip on his shoulder.

“I certainly think I’d be great with the (San Francisco) 49ers, but whoever picks me, I’m going to make sure that when I’m out there, I’m going out there to beat the snot out of those teams (that didn’t take him),” Brady said. “There’s a competitiveness in you, if they want to take someone else, then I’m going to show them why they should have taken me. That’s the way I’ll always approach it.”

Brady has spent the last 17 seasons terrorizing each team that passed on him, leading the Patriots to a record nine Super Bowl appearances and five titles en route to becoming the greatest quarterback of all time. He will look to capture a record sixth Super Bowl championship on Feb. 3 when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images