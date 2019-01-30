Tom Brady’s Backups Share Stories About Patriots QB’s Competitiveness

Tom Brady isn’t wired like most people.

The New England Patriots quarterback is one of the most ultra-competitive individuals in the history of football — or any sport, for that matter. Brady’s fiery nature is easy to see during games, but the way it manifests behind the scenes is equally interesting.

ESPN on Tuesday shared a video of current and former Patriots backup quarterbacks telling stories about Brady. Some the tales are well-known, but others not so much.

Take a look:

Brady will look to summon that inner fire once again when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The 41-year-old quarterback is in search of his sixth Lombardi Trophy.

