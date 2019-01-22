Tom Brady’s Dad Blown Away By Quarterback’s Success With Patriots

We’re sure not many predicted Tom Brady — a sixth-round 2000 NFL Draft pick — would have the success he’s had over his illustrious 19-year career with the New England Patriots.

Even his own father can’t believe what the 41-year-old has accomplished.

Brady and Co. are on their way to their third straight Super Bowl appearance, and ninth as a team — something no other NFL ever has done — after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in an epic 37-31 battle at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The QB looks to add a sixth ring to his collection.

Brady has broken and set records, and New England’s playoff berths somewhat have become routine for NFL fans. But no matter how many times it’s happened, Tom Brady Sr. can’t wrap his head around it.

“It’s beyond anything that anybody could ever imagine,” he told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Because this is something nobody could ever imagine in our wildest dreams. It’s not even something that you think about because it’s so bizarre. And yet, it still keeps happening. And in the middle of this year, coming out of Tennessee, many of us kind of thought that the Patriots were stumbling and bumbling and not destined for greatness.

“And lo and behold,” he added, “as we saw the last couple, five or six weeks, they have done nothing but play spectacularly well and peak at the right time.”

Brady Sr. saw what all other Pats’ fans saw: a team that wasn’t showing the greatness it had in season’s past, and a quarterback who — although still playing well — wasn’t as sharp as he had been. But now he gets to watch his son, once again, compete in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 in Atlanta when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images