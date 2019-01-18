Torey Krug Scores Fifth Goal Of Season In Second Period Vs. Blues

The Boston Bruins got on the board first Thursday night at TD Garden, and it was a thing of beauty.

Charlie McAvoy ignited the sequence by getting the puck out of the Bruins’ zone with a feed to Peter Cehlarik, who tapped a perfect touch pass to David Krejci. After taking a serpentine route in the St. Louis Blues’ zone, Krejci found a streaking Torey Krug, who was left alone in the slot. The veteran blueliner finished the job with his fifth goal of the season.

To see NESN’s Andy Brickley break down Krug’s tally, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports