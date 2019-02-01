Travis Kelce Explains How Chiefs Weren’t Ready For Patriots In AFC Title Game

The Kansas City Chiefs fell one game short of Super Bowl LIII, and Travis Kelce seems to know what went wrong.

The Chiefs tight end appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday to discuss the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots. The 29-year-old said they weren’t totally ready for the Patriots, who were much more aggressive than he and his team expected.

“We knew what we were going to see. We practiced it all week. They were a little more aggressive than we expected. Physically aggressive at the line of scrimmage — grabbing, holding,” Kelce said. “Getting off that man coverage it took us a little while. At times we were finally getting off man coverage, Pat (Mahomes) was kind of under direst back there. All in all, I hate to say it, but we just weren’t ready for it.”

Just about everyone outside of New England was rooting against the Patriots in the AFC title game. Kelce had some thoughts on that notion.

“You can kind of feel that everyone is kind of sick of the Patriots at this point,” Kelce said.

Although everyone might be sick of the Patriots, they’ll have to watch Tom Brady and Co. play in another Super Bowl this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images