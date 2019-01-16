Travis Kelce Won’t Give Tom Brady, Patriots Motivation Ahead Of AFC Title Game

Tom Brady said “everybody” thinks the New England Patriots sucks, but he apparently hasn’t talked to Travis Kelce lately.

The Patriots quarterback called out his doubters following New England’s 41-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round, and now the Pats will head to Arrowhead Stadium as betting underdogs in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Patriots, leading many to proclaim the dynasty dead at multiple points in time, but Kelce isn’t one of New England’s doubters, at least not publically.

Travis Kelce, on the 12-5 Patriots:

“I don’t think they suck. I’ll tell you that.”@nflnetwork — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 16, 2019

New England has been vocal about hearing all their critics in the leadup to the game against the Chargers, and Kelce obviously wasn’t about to give the Patriots any more bulletin board material.

The Chiefs star tight end will be at the front of the Patriots’ mind regardless Sunday, as New England will need to contain him and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to have a chance of advancing to Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images