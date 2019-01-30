Trent Frederic’s Dad Was Mic’d Up During Son’s Fight — Thank Goodness

Think you were fired up while watching Trent Frederic’s drop the gloves in his first NHL game? Well, you got nothing on his dad.

In case you missed it, Frederic destroyed Brandon Tanev on Tuesday in the second period of the Boston Bruins’ shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden. It was quite a moment for the 20-year-old Frederic, who was appearing in his first NHL game.

However, the best part of Frederic’s fight might have been the reaction of his parents — particularly his dad. NESN cameras caught Mr. and Mrs. Frederic jumping for joy during their son’s bout, punctuated by a hilarious high-five fail.

To make matters even better, Frederic’s dad was mic’d up for the whole thing.

Check out this awesome “Behind the B” clip:

You saw it. Now find out what it sounded like. Bob Frederic is one proud dad. Tune in to the next #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster, on Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VWTg1tbvlK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 30, 2019

Awesome.

It remains to be seen how long Frederic stays with the Bruins. As good as Tuesday night’s fight was, the Wisconsin product still needs to refine his game, and it wouldn’t be a shocker if he gets sent back down to the AHL soon.

Still, fans have every reason to believe they’re looking at a future Garden favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images