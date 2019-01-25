Tuukka Rask ‘Feeling Good’ After Suffering Concussion, David Pastrnak Reports

The NHL All-Star break couldn’t have come at a better time for Tuukka Rask.

While at the All-Star Game media day, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak spoke with The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont and gave an uplifting update on the goaltender, who is dealing with a concussion.

“I texted him (to see) if he was all good,” Pastrnak told Dupont, “and he said he was all good, that was our entire conversation — he said he was feeling good.”

The Finnish goalie suffered a concussion during last Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers when Filip Chytil accidentally slammed Rask to the ice while going for a puck in the crease.

The 31-year-old posted a 14-8-3 record through the first half of the season while recording one shutout and seven wins through his last 10 games (not including Saturday’s game against the Rangers).

The Bruins are back in action Jan. 29 against the Winnipeg Jets and only can hope their No. 1 goaltender is ready to go.

