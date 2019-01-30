Tuukka Rask Injury: Bruce Cassidy Shares Great News About Bruins Goalie

The Boston Bruins return to action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, and starting goaltender Tuukka Rask likely will be back between the pipes for the Black and Gold.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Wednesday there’s a “good chance” Rask will play in Boston’s second game after the NHL All-Star break. Rask has been dealing with a concussion he suffered Jan. 19 in a nasty collision with New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil during Boston’s final game before the break.

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: “Good chance” that Tuukka Rask plays tomorrow vs. Philly. Joakim Nordstrom and John Moore will both get back into the lineup tomorrow. Noel Acciari and Matt Grzelcyk will be the scratches. pic.twitter.com/Qg9DUGnLXt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 30, 2019

The Bruins placed Rask on injured reserve and recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Providence on an emergency basis amid several transactions Monday, but it appears that time on the shelf will be short-lived for Boston’s No. 1 netminder.

Jaroslav Halak protected the cage Tuesday night in Boston’s first game of the second half. He stopped 24 of 27 shots as Boston lost to the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout.

Rask’s return certainly is great news for the Bruins, as the 31-year-old had been playing very well before going down with a concussion. He owns a 14-8-3 record with a 2.43 goals against average and .919 save percentage overall this season.

