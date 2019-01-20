Tuukka Rask Injury: Bruins Goalie Leaves Game After Scary Collision With Filip Chytil

UPDATE (8:33 p.m.): The Bruins have ruled Tuukka Rask out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

UPDATE: Tuukka Rask (concussion) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 20, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: A scary scene went down on the TD Garden ice late in the first period of the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the New York Rangers on Saturday.

With just under 90 to play in the opening period, Rangers forward Filip Chytil skated down the right wing with speed. David Pastrnak tried to get a piece of the puck on a chasedown check but was unsuccessful. As Chytil cut towards the net, Charlie McAvoy slid in and lowered himself, throwing a body check into the Ranger.

Chytil scored, went flying due to the check and crashed right into Tuukka Rask. The Bruins goalie’s head went up and hit the top post before the net dislodged and his mask flew off. Rask ended up on his back and was down for a few moments, ultimately getting looked at by team medical staff before getting helped up off the ice and down the tunnel.

Here’s a look at the play.

The goal counted and Jaroslav Halak took over in net for Rask.

