Tuukka Rask Makes Timely Save On Vladimir Tarasenko In Win Vs. Blues

by on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 9:48PM

Tuukka Rask cannot be cooled down.

The Boston Bruins netminder tied Tiny Thompson for the franchise record for victories by a goaltender with the B’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at TD Garden.

With the game tied at two, Rask made an impressive save on a great opportunity by Vladimir Tarasenko. Thanks to the save, the Bruins ultimately went on to pot three unanswered, an empty-netter included, to secure the win and snap their two-game losing skid.

