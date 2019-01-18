Tuukka Rask Makes Timely Save On Vladimir Tarasenko In Win Vs. Blues

Tuukka Rask cannot be cooled down.

The Boston Bruins netminder tied Tiny Thompson for the franchise record for victories by a goaltender with the B’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at TD Garden.

With the game tied at two, Rask made an impressive save on a great opportunity by Vladimir Tarasenko. Thanks to the save, the Bruins ultimately went on to pot three unanswered, an empty-netter included, to secure the win and snap their two-game losing skid.

To see the save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports