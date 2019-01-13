Tuukka Rask Stonewalls Leafs’ William Nylander To Preserve Bruins’ Lead

The final five minutes of the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs defined hair-raising hockey, with the Leafs making a frantic effort to tie the game late.

But Tuukka Rask stood tall, finishing with 30 saves to earn the win.

Rask held strong against Toronto, including one save on William Nylander, denying the winger’s backhand effort with a kick save to preserves the B’s one-goal lead.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images