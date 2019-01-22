Tuukka Rask’s Agent Shares Encouraging Update After Goalie Suffers Concussion

The Boston Bruins suffered a scare in their final game before the All-Star break, but it doesn’t appear to be anything too serious.

During the first period of the Bruins’ loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, Filip Chytil scored a goal, but collided with Boston netminder Tuukka Rask in the process after getting body checked by Charlie McAvoy. Rask’s head snapped up and collided with the top post, dislodging the net as his mask slid off. The goalie, who had a cut on his eyebrow, was helped off the ice by teammates and team medical staff. He did not return to the game after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Although it was a nasty scene, Rask’s agent wasn’t sounding many alarms in an email to The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont.

“In an e-mail exchange with the Globe on Tuesday,” wrote Dupont, “Rask’s agent noted that he believes there isn’t ‘anything to be too concerned about’ in regard to the franchise goaltender’s recovery.

“’I think it is day-to-day for him right now,’ agent Brett Peterson said.”

The Bruins now are in the midst of a nine-game break, which will allow Rask some extra time to recover. But given the nature of the industry and how the team has handled head injuries in the past, the Bruins likely will take their time.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images