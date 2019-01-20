Twitter Goes Nuts Over Fan Blowing Whistle During Saints-Rams Game

If you’re watching the NFC Championship Game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, chances are you’re hearing more than just Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the crowd noise.
A whistle can be heard being mercilessly blown at Mercedes-Benz Superdome and is driving the world of Twitter absolutely nuts. Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or Saints, it’s safe to say most everyone is not a fan of whoever has the whistle.
But apparently, the whistle is natural.
As annoying as it is, it’s certainly impressive how loud “Whistle Man” is.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP