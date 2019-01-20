Twitter Goes Nuts Over Fan Blowing Whistle During Saints-Rams Game

If you’re watching the NFC Championship Game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, chances are you’re hearing more than just Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the crowd noise.

A whistle can be heard being mercilessly blown at Mercedes-Benz Superdome and is driving the world of Twitter absolutely nuts. Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or Saints, it’s safe to say most everyone is not a fan of whoever has the whistle.

Someone in the crowd at this Rams/Saints game has a whistle or is whistling. If there is a soundtrack in hell, it’s this. — Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) January 20, 2019

Someone take away the whistle from that Saints fan. Annoying! — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) January 20, 2019

May I ask why the Saints fan with the whistle hasn't been ejected yet? — Sam Oleson (@sam_olesonFDL) January 20, 2019

whoever is the fan with the whistle in the saints game needs to be kicked out. #shutup — Gabe Podraza (@GooberP18) January 20, 2019

The fan blowing the whistle in the Saints and Rams game probably likes their steaks well done. Both annoying as hell. #SaintsvsRams — Alex Denton (@ADenton10) January 20, 2019

The whistle guy has to stop at this Saints game. — Trucesko (@P00k11) January 20, 2019

Guy in the Saints crowd with the whistle needs to chill out. #LAvsNO — Nick Macaluso (@njmacaluso) January 20, 2019

But apparently, the whistle is natural.

Those asking about the whistles from the crowd on saints/rams game. The Saints have a super fan nicknamed “whistle man” .. no joke .. have met him many times, great guy. He wears a whistle costume to games. He has the loudest, most piercing natural whistle I have ever heard. — MikeTirico (@miketirico) January 20, 2019

As annoying as it is, it’s certainly impressive how loud “Whistle Man” is.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images