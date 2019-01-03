Ultimate Bruins Show

Ultimate Question Of The Week: If You Could Give Up Any Food What Would It Be?

by on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 6:25PM

Getting together for sporting events usually means ordering a plethora of food for everyone in attendance. And sometimes it’s not always easy to agree on what to get, whether it’s food allergies or simply someone’s preference.

This week, NESN’s Kacie McDonnell asked Bruins’ fans at CBS Sporting Club in Foxboro, Mass. what one food they’d get rid of if given the chance. To see how the fans answered, check out the “Ultimate Bruins Show” video above, presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties