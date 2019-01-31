Ultimate Question Of The Week: Who Was Your Favorite Hockey Player Growing Up?

Everyone has a favorite hockey player.

From Wayne Gretzky to Bobby Orr, hockey fans always will have a favorite — whether it’s a retired or active player.

NESN’s Courtney Cox had the opportunity to chat with some Bruins fans at McGann’s Irish Pub in Boston to find out who their favorite hockey players are. To hear what they had to say, check out the above video from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images