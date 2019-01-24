‘Ultimate Teammate’ Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Prep Resonating With Fellow Patriots

For the ninth time in his career, Tom Brady is preparing to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

After beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-31, to advance to Super Bowl LIII, Brady and the New England Patriots will spend the next two weeks honing their game plan for a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

While some might think a five-time Super Bowl champion might approach his ninth Super Bowl a little differently, Brady’s approach hasn’t changed one bit.

“I don’t even know how you put that into words,” wide receiver Chris Hogan said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But all I can say is that the competitor that he is, the way that he goes about his business every single day, day in and day out, regardless of what week it is, goes to the length of what type of football player, and teammate and athlete that he is and we’re just happy to have him on our team.”

The 41-year-old quarterback is the NFL’s biggest star, but that hasn’t changed the type of teammate he is in the locker room.

“We’re the ones in the locker room, we’re the ones who come in every day and, you know, everybody sees Tom on TV but we actually see him, you know?” offensive tackle Marcus Cannon said. “He’s a great teammate, he’s a great leader, he’s always pushing us to do the best, and when I say he’s a good teammate, he’s always there. You can always walk to his locker, talk to him. Ultimate teammate.”

Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who arrived in New England last offseason, had just one thing to say about his quarterback.

“He’s one word: GOAT. That’s it,” Brown said.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports