Unidentified Hero Plays ‘Mario Kart’ On Royals Scoreboard — As One Does

The unnecessarily large scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium finally has been put to good use.

KCTV reporter Tom Martin rode over the Kansas City Royals’ stadium in a helicopter Tuesday night and made a hilarious observation: Someone was playing “Mario Kart” on the scoreboard.

Take a look:

we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019

Kind of a weird move to waste that opportunity playing time trials, but whatever.

Speaking of wasted opportunities in Kansas City, the Chiefs are hoping to avoid an upset Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game if they prevail over Andrew Luck and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/ via USA TODAY Sports Images