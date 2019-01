Boston Bruins center David Krejci earned VA Health Care Hero Of The Week honors last week when he notched two assists for the B’s in their 6-4 win over the Calgary Flames just hours after welcoming his new baby boy into the world.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports