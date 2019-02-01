Variety Of Power-Play Looks Leads To David Pastrnak’s 29th Goal Of Season

The Boston Bruins opened the scoring Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers with David Pastrnak’s 29th goal of the season.

Pastrnak scored his league-leading 15th power-play tally of the season to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead early in the first period at TD Garden.

The B’s first man advantage unit had great movement, ultimately allowing Pastrnak to get open and fire home a shot from down low.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley’s breakdown of the play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images