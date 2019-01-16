Video Comparing Bill Belichick’s TD Reactions To Other Coaches’ Is Hilarious

Over his many years of service in the NFL, Bill Belichick (deservedly) has garnered the reputation of being a guy who doesn’t really wear his emotions on his sleeve.
Whether it’s a high or a low, the New England Patriots head coach usually stays pretty even-keeled, and his team scoring touchdowns doesn’t make him waver from that. You’ll remember last year when the Patriots scored a touchdown, and all Belichick really cared about was a block made by Dwayne Allen the play before, praising the tight end to anyone who would listen.
A pretty hilarious video was shared Tuesday of Belichick’s reaction to touchdowns as opposed to other coaches around the NFL, and the contrast is stark to a comical degree.
Take a look:
Of course, Belichick occasionally shows some emotion on the gridiron, but it’s so rare that it really is a sight to see whenever it happens.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
