Video Comparing Bill Belichick’s TD Reactions To Other Coaches’ Is Hilarious

Over his many years of service in the NFL, Bill Belichick (deservedly) has garnered the reputation of being a guy who doesn’t really wear his emotions on his sleeve.

Whether it’s a high or a low, the New England Patriots head coach usually stays pretty even-keeled, and his team scoring touchdowns doesn’t make him waver from that. You’ll remember last year when the Patriots scored a touchdown, and all Belichick really cared about was a block made by Dwayne Allen the play before, praising the tight end to anyone who would listen.

A pretty hilarious video was shared Tuesday of Belichick’s reaction to touchdowns as opposed to other coaches around the NFL, and the contrast is stark to a comical degree.

Take a look:

Belichick has been there before 🤷‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/laTFoKZOzP — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 15, 2019

Of course, Belichick occasionally shows some emotion on the gridiron, but it’s so rare that it really is a sight to see whenever it happens.

