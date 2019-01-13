Vince Wilfork Got Laugh Out Of Tony Romo Saying What Tom Brady Should Do

Tony Romo was a fine NFL quarterback and he clearly knows a lot about the game of football.

But he probably shouldn’t be giving advice to Tom Brady — according to Vince Wilfork, at least.

During the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, Romo harmlessly offered some insight into what Brady should do against the Chargers. And Wilfork, a longtime team of Brady’s, couldn’t help but crack up.

Check out this tweet:

It’s funny to hear tony romo saying what BRADY should do 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 13, 2019

We’re with you, Vince.

As for the game, temperature at kick off was a bitter 26 degrees. The brutal New England winter reportedly had the Chargers complaining prior to kickoff.

