Wally The Green Monster Hilariously Trolls Billy McFarland On Twitter

Billy McFarland is a pretty polarizing figure right now, and the Boston Red Sox mascot got in on roasting him.

Thanks to the release of documentaries on Netflix and Hulu, the Fyre Festival and Magnesis fraudster has gotten all sorts of attention for the scams he’s pulled over the last few years.

Of course, Fyre Festival easily was the biggest one, promising rich millennials a once-in-a-lifetime music festival experience only for it to end up being a real-life version of Lord of the Flies.

On Tuesday, completely out of the blue, Sox mascot Wally The Green Monster absolutely carved up McFarland on Twitter.

smh billy mcfarland still tryin' to bamboozle people from behind bars pic.twitter.com/Meu2Vw4Rvn — Wally (@Wally97) January 29, 2019

Wally is referencing yet another one of McFarland’s scams (one that actually came after Fyre Festival, no less) where he’d sell “experiences” in New York that simply didn’t exist.

So sorry, folks, doesn’t look like that week-long party with Wally and his sister, Tessie, is happening after all.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports