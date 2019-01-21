Was Pass Tipped On Rams-Saints No-Call? Ref Made Signal To Nickell Robey-Coleman

It’s a no-call that might go down as the worst missed call in NFL history.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman dump-trucked New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis well before the ball arrived, causing the Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd to erupt in expectation of a pass interference call that would have given the Saints a first-and-goal at the Rams’ 5-yard line with under two minutes to play.

But there was no flag, and the Saints were forced to settle for a 31-yard field goal and give the ball back to LA. The Rams would tie the game before earning a 26-23 win in overtime to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

So, why the no-call? Well, according to Robey-Coleman, the official told him the ball had been tipped.

“When I got up off the ground, he looked at me, the ref said incomplete and then he gave me the little tip signal,” Robey-Coleman said, via NOLA.com.

But was it tipped? Let’s go to the tape (play starts at 9:49).

Not so much.

Robey-Coleman admitted after the game he thought it was pass interference but it was a product of blown coverage by the Rams.

“In the back end, we were wrong,” Robey-Coleman said, via NOLA.com. “Nobody had (Lewis). He was wide open. That wasn’t even my guy. Initially, I was supposed to take (Saints running back Alvin) Kamara on that play.

“I left Kamara and I saw somebody open and I just went to him. If it would have been a flag or not, I just made sure I hit the person with the ball that was open.”

The Rams got the benefit of a missed call in enemy territory and will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII as a result.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images