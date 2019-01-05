Watch Awesome Throwback Clip Of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Playing 1-On-1

These days, it’s hard to find evidence of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski being anything other than super serious.

Alas, there was a day when both stars were like kids in a candy store.

Back in 2012, a video surfaced of the New England Patriots quarterback and tight end playing the football version of 1-on-1 before a preseason game against the New York Giants. And thanks to The Checkdown, the clip once again is making the rounds.

Check this out:

Yeah, we don’t think the 41-year-old Brady is in a rush to mess around like that again anytime soon.

Brady, Gronk and the rest of the Patriots are off this week as they prepare for their AFC Divisional Round game Jan. 13. New England will play either the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images