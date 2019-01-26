Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Dominate NHL Accuracy Shooting Challenge

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s premier snipers, and he proved as much Friday night during the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition.

The Boston Bruins winger won the accuracy shooting competition with a ridiculous time of 11.309 seconds. Kris Letang, Drew Doughty, Joe Pavelski and Blake Wheeler rounded out the top five.

Watch Pastrnak’s impressive performance in the video below:

.@pastrnak96 wasted no time making his presence felt at his first career #NHLAllStar Weekend. 🎥 Re-live his impressive victory in last night's Accuracy Shooting competition: pic.twitter.com/lH81jT2YlV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 26, 2019

Bruins fans certainly weren’t surprised by that.

Here’s Pastrnak talking about winning the competition:

"After the first shot I was like, 'Oh that can’t be good'…a week off, didn’t see myself hitting anything under 20 seconds. Really happy with my time."@pastrnak96 goes 1-on-1 to break down his Accuracy Shooting victory at #NHLAllStar in San Jose: pic.twitter.com/maDckOxuvp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 26, 2019

The Bruins will need their superstar marksman to be at the top of his game in the second half of the season.

Pastrnak has 27 goals and 29 assists through 49 games for the Bruins, who sit in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images