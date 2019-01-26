Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Dominate NHL Accuracy Shooting Challenge

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s premier snipers, and he proved as much Friday night during the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition.
The Boston Bruins winger won the accuracy shooting competition with a ridiculous time of 11.309 seconds. Kris Letang, Drew Doughty, Joe Pavelski and Blake Wheeler rounded out the top five.
Watch Pastrnak’s impressive performance in the video below:
Bruins fans certainly weren’t surprised by that.
Here’s Pastrnak talking about winning the competition:
The Bruins will need their superstar marksman to be at the top of his game in the second half of the season.
Pastrnak has 27 goals and 29 assists through 49 games for the Bruins, who sit in sixth in the Eastern Conference.
