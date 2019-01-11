Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Take Out Danton Heinen With Shot During Warmups

BOSTON — Danton Heinen was in the wrong place at the wrong time during warmups Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins took the ice before their matchup against the Washington Capitals as they usually do. However while Heinen was skating toward the net, he crossed right into the path of a shot off David Pastrnak’s stick.

Take a look:

Whoops.

Thankfully it looks as if the friendly fire didn’t hurt Heinen as he got right back up on his skates.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images