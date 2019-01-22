Watch Bruins Players Hilariously Try (And Fail) To Fake Boston Accents

The infamous Boston accent is easy to make fun of, but much harder to imitate.
Several Boston Bruins players recently tried their hand and faking everyone’s favorite “R”-dropping accent, and things didn’t go so well. David Backes, in particular, had a really tough time.
Check this out:
“A” for effort, guys.
The Bruins are enjoying the long (and much-needed) All-Star break as they prepare for the second half of the season. Boston currently sits 27-17-5 through 49 games, good for third place in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
