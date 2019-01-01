Watch Bruins Prospect Torch Defense, Score Highlight-Reel Goal In WJC

One Boston Bruins prospect rang in the new year in style.

Pavel Shen, the Bruins’ seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, scored a highlight-reel goal Monday night to cap Russia’s 2-1 win over Canada in the World Junior Championships.

Shen, who is playing his second season in the KHL, torched two Canadian defensemen, taking the puck up the boards, gaining the edge and beating the goalie on the far side for the go-ahead goal in the third period.

Pavel Shen scores his 3rd goal of the tournament to give #Russia a 2-1 lead with 9 minutes remainng in the 3rd period. 🇷🇺@russiahockey #WorldJuniors #CANvsRUS pic.twitter.com/4eOovRg876 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2019

It was Shen’s third goal of the tournament. The 19-year-old centerman is one of six Bruins prospects playing in the U-20 tournament, and helped the Russians to a 4-0 record in group play.

The Bruins have yet to sign the draftee to an entry-level contract, but given the Russian’s play on a world stage, that could possibly change soon.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images