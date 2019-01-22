Watch Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Give Martin Luther King Jr. Pregame Tribute

Kyrie Irving had a powerful message for the TD Garden crowd before Monday’s tip-off between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

His speech had nothing to do with his phone call with LeBron James, or his recent comments about his teammates. Rather, Irving took a moment to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the day he is recognized. Boston also donned “I have a dream” shirts during warm-ups.

Irving kept it short and noted King was “a man who truly embodied what it means to be a leader, a visionary, and a dreamer.”

Kyrie Irving gave a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. before Celtics/Heat tipped off #MLK2019 stream the game here: https://t.co/02JQ5HXxlk pic.twitter.com/y14SPHxY72 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2019

Powerful.

Everything seems to be clicking for the C’s, and they look to continue their winning ways and extend their win streak to four Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports