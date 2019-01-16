Watch Chargers’ Joey Bosa Gush Over Tom Brady In New Mic’d-Up Video

Joey Bosa apparently is a big fan of Tom Brady.

After his Los Angeles Chargers lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday, Bosa revealed a funny moment he shared with Brady during the divisional-round game. And as it turns out, Bosa was mic’d up for the contest at Gillette Stadium, so fans get to witness the humorous exchange for themselves.

Check out this clip from Tuesday night’s “Inside the NFL” episode, which also shows Bosa fawning over Brady while sitting on the sidelines:

Mutual respect on both sides of the ball.@jbbigbear and Tom Brady recognize each other's game. 🤝@Chargers | #NFLMicdUp pic.twitter.com/6OSIR81IFC — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 16, 2019

What was up with everyone being so nice in this game?

In other Patriots news: Kyle Van Noy has absolutely no time to deal with Max Kellerman’s brutal sports takes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images