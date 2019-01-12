Watch Chargers’ Melvin Gordon Greet Cold After Arriving In New England

Melvin Gordon certainly doesn’t seem fazed by the New England winter.

The Los Angeles Chargers arrived in Providence, R.I., on Friday night ahead of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Patriots. As you might have heard, temperates at Gillette Stadium are expected to be below freezing for the duration of the game.

It was similarly cold — roughly 16 degrees — when the Chargers landed in the Rhode Island capital, but Gordon didn’t seem to mind.

“This is some Wisconsin weather right here, baby.”

The star running back played college ball at the University of Wisconsin (with Patriots running back James White), so he’s used to playing in sub-freezing temperatures.

As for how the rest of his teammates will fare in the bitter cold, we’ll find out soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images