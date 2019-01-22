Watch David Andrews Hilariously Taunt Chiefs Fans After Patriots’ Win

New England Patriots center David Andrews had a simple message for Kansas City Chiefs fans Sunday night.

“Bye! See ya!”

As you know, Rex Burkhead scored an overtime touchdown to give the Patriots an AFC Championship Game victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. And immediately after Burkhead crossed the goal line, Andrews ran toward Chiefs fans to bid them farewell.

And thanks to a great video from the end zone, you can see the hilarious moment for yourself.

(You can click here to watch video of Andrews’ taunt.)

Patriots fans will love that.

They’ll also love some of the reaction videos that show Chiefs fans losing their minds after the game.

Nothing, however, tops the raw, uncensored video of New England’s postgame locker room celebration.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images