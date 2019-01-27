Watch David Pastrnak Dish Out Beautiful Assist In NHL All-Star Game

David Pastrnak certainly left a solid impression during his first NHL All-Star Weekend.

The Boston Bruins winger started the trip to San Jose, Calif., out by winning the league’s shot accuracy contest in Friday’s NHL Skills Competition. He followed that up with a couple of assists for the Atlantic Division in Saturday’s 3-on-3 tournament.

Playing alongside Buffalo Sabres teammates Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, Pastrnak helped the Atlantic get on the board with a cross-ice backhanded pass to Eichel for the goal.

Later in the period, the 22-year turned heads with a sick saucer pass from the blue line into the slot, finding Skinner, who put his own flare onto the finishing touches for an All-Star-caliber goal.

Pastrnak and the Atlantic Division fell to the Metropolitan Division 7-4. The Metro advanced to beat the Central Division 10-5.

With All-Star Weekend in the books, Pastrnak is headed back to Boston, where the Bruins are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

