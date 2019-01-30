Watch David Pastrnak Give Bruins 2-1 Lead With Power Play Goal Vs. Jets

It didn’t take David Pastrnak long to pick up right where he left off before the All-Star break.

The Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets were tied 1-1 in the first period Tuesday night at TD Garden when the B’s went on the power play, allowing Pastrnak to capitalize.

The winger rifled home a one-timer from the top of the left circle to beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for his 28th goal of the season.

To see the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images