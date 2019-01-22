Watch Devin, Jason McCourty Go Nuts After Advancing To Super Bowl LIII

The McCourty twins are off to the Super Bowl — this time, as teammates.

Devin, of course, will be making his fifth appearance in the Big Game, while Jason — who never appeared in a playoff game before this season — will be making his first. And to say the New England Patriots defensive backs are excited to play together on football’s biggest stage would be a huge understatement.

Check out this mic’d-up clip from after New England’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs:

The conference championship edition of “Inside The NFL” is set to air Tuesday night, and you can bet there will be more great behind-the-scenes footage for fans to seek their teeth into.

However, we doubt anything will surpass the raw, uncensored video of the the Patriots’ locker celebration that’s been making the rounds.

