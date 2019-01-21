Watch J.D. Martinez Celerbate Patriots’ Victory After Rex Burkhead Touchdown

J.D. Martinez was one of many New England fans celebrating the Patriots thrilling overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

New England punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a 37-31 win thanks to Rex Burkhead’s two-yard, game-winning touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Plenty of well-known Boston athletes, both current and retired, congratulated the Pats on their win, and we also got an inside look of Martinez’s celebration after the game-winning drive.

Take a look.

J.D. is all of New England 😂 🎥: @JDMartinez14’s IG pic.twitter.com/1PdTgyd6cu — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 21, 2019

Maybe the Boston Red Sox’s designated hitter brought some luck to the team by putting on his jersey.

The Patriots now are off to Atlanta where they will play the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in hopes to claim yet another Super Bowl victory.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images