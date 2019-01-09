Watch Jake DeBrusk Score Wild Goal By Deflecting Puck In With His Chest

BOSTON — The TD Garden ice looked a bit more like a soccer pitch late in the first period of Tuesday’s Boston Bruins game.

Up 2-0 with less than a minute to play in the opening period against the Minnesota Wild, Patrice Bergeron threw a puck toward the net with the B’s on the power play. Jake DeBrusk had established a presence right on the near post, and the puck from Bergeron had sailed high, leading the winger to jump up.

Whether it was his intent or not, DeBrusk chested the puck past Wild goaltender Alex Stalock.

And as impressive as the goal was, equally entertaining was DeBrusk’s reaction.

He had every reason to be smiling, as the tally put the exclamation point on a pretty impressive period for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports