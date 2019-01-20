Watch Marcus Smart Get Ejected Vs. Hawks, Charge At DeAndre Bembry

Marcus Smart wears his emotions on his sleeve.

He often can serve as the spark plug for the Boston Celtics, especially late in games when the C’s are playing from behind. But sometimes, like Saturday, Smart’s emotion can get the best of him.

The Boston guard was whistled for his second technical in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks after jawing with DeAndre Bembry prior to a jump ball. Smart, who was celled for his first tech just minutes earlier after arguing a foul call, seemed shocked by his ejection.

Tempers flared from there, as Bembry continued to have words with the Boston guard. Smart charged at Bembry before he was stopped by teammates and then escorted off the floor by security.

With Gordon Hayward already absent from Saturday’s game, Smart’s loss was a big one as the C’s tried to battle back from behind against Atlanta. It’s yet to be seen if Smart’s actions will have further repercussions, but he has been a valuable piece to Boston’s starting five.

Smart finished with four points and was 0-for-3 from beyond the arc Saturday night.

