Watch NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney Deliver Hilarious Cameo In ‘Magnum P.I.’

Ryan Blaney has a mustache. He also can act a little bit.

Oh, and he’s a pretty good NASCAR driver, too.

The man of many talents recently appeared on an episode of “Magnum P.I.,” posing as some sort of detective reporting to none other than Hall of Fame running back Eddie George. Because, you know, TV and stuff.

Check out Blaney’s cameo in the video below:

Honestly, Blaney might have a career in TV when he decides to give up professional racing.

But the 25-year-old Team Penske driver is unlikely to do that anytime soon. He and the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field are busy preparing for the 2019 season, which gets underway Feb. 17 with the Daytona 500.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images