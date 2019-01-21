Watch Patriots Cap Surgical Opening Drive Vs. Chiefs With Sony Michel TD

The New England Patriots couldn’t have asked for a better start in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

After receiving the opening kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium, the Patriots’ offense quickly went to work against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Brady and Co. put together an impressive 15-play, 80-yard drive that concluded with a rushing touchdown from Sony Michel, who ran for three scores in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The lengthy drive ate up eight minutes and five seconds of game time, during which New England went 3-for-3 on third-down conversations.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports