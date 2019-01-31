Watch Patriots Players Show Off Their Best Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Impressions

Considering how much time NFL players spend around their teammates, one can imagine how easy it is for them to pick up on others’ tendencies.

In the case of the New England Patriots, they’ve spent more time with each other than most teams. After getting things going back in the spring with OTAs, the Patriots will wrap up their 2018 campaign in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots’ familiarity with one another was put on full display in a recent video shared by the team’s official Twitter account, which shows a handful of players unleashing their best impressions of Matthew Slater, Julian Edelman and Tom Brady.

Awww yeah!

What are we doooing?

Let's GOOO.#Patriots players do their best Matthew Slater, @Edelman11 & Tom Brady impressions. pic.twitter.com/ixtpRH5SV6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 30, 2019

Unfortunately for the New England players featured in the clip, Oscar nominations already have been determined.

Given the intensity that can come with Super Bowl week, it’s good to see the Patriots still are finding ways to enjoy the experience. That enjoyment will reach new heights if New England raises the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports