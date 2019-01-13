Watch Patriots’ Sony Michel Score First Career Playoff TD Vs. Chargers

FOXBORO — Sony Michel has impressed in his debut season with the New England Patriots, and it didn’t take very long for the rookie running back to make an impact in his first career postseason game.

After helping move the Patriots down field with 14 rushing yards and another nine via reception, Michel gave New England an early lead over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Following a costly pass interference penalty by the Chargers in the end zone, Michel powered through from a yard out for his first playoff score.

Believe it or not, the 14-play, 83-yard opening drive by the Patriots marked longest by the club in the postseason under head coach Bill Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports