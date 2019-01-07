Watch Poker Pro Talk Smack To Paul Pierce During Card Tournament

Paul Pierce earned nearly $200 million in salary during his 19-year NBA career, and it’s a good thing, because his poker career hasn’t taken off just yet.

The Boston Celtics legend recently played in the PokerStars Players Championship and appeared to have a great time, even busting out some dance moves after landing pocket queens.

Here's the truth, @paulpierce34 has dancing chips. 🕺

Watch him strut his stuff on the #PSPC feature table at https://t.co/ZarB0RN21O pic.twitter.com/d7gvAjHc4k — PokerStars LIVE (@PokerStarsLIVE) January 7, 2019

But Pierce ultimately was sent packing by Mustapha Kanit, who poked fun at the former NBA All-Star amid his elimination.

“Who’s The Truth now?,” Kanit joked.

Don’t worry, though. Pierce isn’t hanging his head over the early exit.

“I ain’t heartbroken,” Pierce told PokerStars.com. “I had fun!”

We’d say Pierce, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, should stick to basketball, but hey, he’s got some money to spare. Why not live a little?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports